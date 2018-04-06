[LISTEN] Manuel rips into Magashule over Brandfort Museum

Radio 702 | Trevor Manuel wants to know why the museum project in honour of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has not been completed after 11 years.

JOHANNESBURG - During a memorial service for late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel slammed ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule for the delays in setting up a museum in her name.

Plans had long been approved for the house in Brandfort, in which Madikizela-Mandela was forced to live for eight years while in detention, to be turned into a museum.

"We're all aware that the restoration of the house as a museum was budgeted for a long time ago, but that project was never implemented."

Listen to the audio above for more.