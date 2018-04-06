[LISTEN] How to pay off your debt as quickly as possible
Radio 702 | Head of consumer education programme at FNB Eunice Sibiya says one should write down all the debt they have, the balance and how much they are paying for that debt, and for all their debts in total.
JOHANNESBURG - Head of consumer education programme at FNB Eunice Sibiya says before one can pay off all their debts, they need to understand where they are in terms of finances.
She says one should write down all the debt they have, the balance and how much they are paying for that debt, and for all their debts in total.
Sibiya says from there one has the option of choosing the biggest of all their debts to focus on for a few months.
