[LISTEN] #DACongress: I'm no poster boy, says Solly Msimanga

CAPE TOWN – All eyes will be on the Democratic Alliance (DA) this weekend when its federal congress gets underway.

The party says the congress will develop the policies relating to jobs.

During an interview with 702's Bongani Bingwa, Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga addressed comments that he is a "poster boy" for the DA.

"I am not a poster boy. My track record speaks for itself. I have lead the region of Tshwane successfully and I've lead as a chairperson. My track record proves that I will speak my mind."

Former DA leader Tony Leon and Msimanga weigh in on the party’s dynamics ahead of the congress.

