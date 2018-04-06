Limpopo bus attack suspects due in court

Six people died while 28 others sustained injuries when criminals through a petrol bomb into the bus.

JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects linked to the petrol bomb attack on a bus which was transporting miners in Limpopo are expected to appear in court on Friday morning.

Six people died while 28 others sustained injuries when criminals through a petrol bomb into the bus which was carrying workers from the Modikwa Platinum Mine in Burgersfort on Monday night.

Five men were subsequently arrested. One of them appeared in court on Thursday.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi says the men face charges which include malicious damage to property.

“They’ve been charged for six counts of murder, 11 counts of attempted murder and malicious damage to property. The damages are estimated to be R1 million.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)