Lawyer claims R20m bounty placed on extortion accused Nafiz Modack
Modack, the brother of alleged Cape Town gang boss Jerome Booysen and four others, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - One of the lawyers representing Nafiz Modack and his co-accused in an extortion case claims a bounty has been placed on his client’s head.
Modack, the brother of alleged Cape Town gang boss Jerome Booysen and four others, appeared in the Cape Town magistrates court on Thursday on charges relating to running a citywide protection racket.
One of the lawyers representing the accused in the matter has confirmed that a bounty of R20 million is believed to have been placed Modack’s head.
It's unclear who took out the hit.
As a result, Modack and his co-accused were escorted by heavily armed private security when they appeared in court on charges of intimidation and extortion.
Eyewitness News understands that Modack has also beefed-up security at his residence.
Modack, Colin Booysen, Ashley Fields, Jacques Cronje and Carl Lackay are believed to be part of a group that’s extorted hundreds of thousands of rand from a Cape Town restaurant.
On Thursday, the matter was transferred to the Cape Town Regional Court.
The men remain out on bail and they're expected to be tried on 28 May.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
