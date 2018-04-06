Knysna cop caught on camera mishandling man on crutches

It's not clear from the video what the traffic officer's grievance was, but it's believed the man was not in possession of his driver's license.

CAPE TOWN - The Knysna Municipality says an investigation is underway after a video surfaced on social media showing a municipal traffic official apparently manhandling a man on crutches.

The video has been widely shared on social media this week.

It's not clear from the video what the traffic officer's grievance was, but it's believed the man was not in possession of his driver's license.

Knysna Mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies says what she witnessed in the video doing the rounds on social media is extremely disconcerting.

Bouw-Spies says she believes in peaceful discussions instead of solving a situation with violence or foul language.

In the video, the uniformed traffic officer can be seen next to a car on the side of the road grabbing a man by the collar of his T-shirt.

The man on crutches shouts in Afrikaans "why are you grabbing me like this, leave me alone!" and proceeds to grab the officer's uniform.

The man is then wrestled to the ground while his wife, filming the incident, informs the two officers that her husband is crippled and has a heart condition.

Bouw-Spies says the matter is being treated with urgency.