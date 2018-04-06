Joburg man fears returning to work after being attacked by boss

Fortune Moyo says that the owner of Rodizio Brazilian in Fourways, where he works as a cleaner, threw a boiling kettle at him last month after accusing him of eating oxtail that was meant for customers.

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg man who was burnt with boiling water allegedly by his boss says he is dreading returning to work on Friday after the incident.

He says the owner has since apologised and offered to pay for his medical bill.

Moyo says he is due back at work on Friday morning after the doctor booked him off for over two weeks.

He says he incurred severe wounds to his face and upper body.

Moyo says that he will return to work today only because he needs the income.

“I’ll go to work but I’m still fearful. He could do anything. I don’t trust him.”

He says while the owner apologised for the incident he will not rest until he is behind bars.