'I don't understand why I'm facing same charges from 10 years ago'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
Go

'I don't understand why I'm facing same charges from 10 years ago'

Jacob Zuma addressed supporters after the Durban High Court postponed his corruption case to 8 June.

Former South African president Jacob Zuma in the dock at the Durban High Court on 6 April 2018 for a preliminary hearing related to charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering. Picture: AFP.
Former South African president Jacob Zuma in the dock at the Durban High Court on 6 April 2018 for a preliminary hearing related to charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering. Picture: AFP.
Ziyanda Ngcobo one hour ago

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma has told his supporters he doesn't understand why he is facing the same charges he faced over a decade ago.

Zuma addressed supporters after the Durban High Court postponed his corruption case to 8 June.

This is to allow his legal team to launch an application reviewing the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to reinstate charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering against him.

Zuma’s supporters have shown him some love on Friday and the former president has thanked them for their continued prayers at a time when people he trusts have abandoned him.

From the moment Zuma stepped out of his motorcade, he seemed confident and was received by a dozen clergymen and women who laid their hands over him in prayer.

Then as he walked into the courtroom his supporters quietly chanted “Zuma “ and “Msholozi”.

The former president had a sheepish smile before taking a seat in the dock.

He sat next to his co-accused, Christine Guerrier, who is a legal representative sent to South Africa from France.

Among those who sat in court to support Zuma included former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and the top six of the now disbanded KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress leadership including chair Sihle Zikalala and deputy Willies Mchunu.

Zuma told his supporters something strange is afoot.

He says he’s never heard of someone having to again face charges that were dropped more than 10 years ago.

He says to this day, after everything that’s happened to him, no one can tell him what he’s done wrong.

His supporters have vowed to be back on 8 June when he appears in court again.

Meanwhile, Zuma’s lawyers will now prepare for his review application after NPA boss Shaun Abrahams rejected the former president’s latest representation on why he should not be prosecuted.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA