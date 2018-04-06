'I don't understand why I'm facing same charges from 10 years ago'

Jacob Zuma addressed supporters after the Durban High Court postponed his corruption case to 8 June.

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma has told his supporters he doesn't understand why he is facing the same charges he faced over a decade ago.

Zuma addressed supporters after the Durban High Court postponed his corruption case to 8 June.

This is to allow his legal team to launch an application reviewing the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to reinstate charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering against him.

Zuma’s supporters have shown him some love on Friday and the former president has thanked them for their continued prayers at a time when people he trusts have abandoned him.

#ZumaCharges the crowd has grown bigger...over a thousand people one could say. WATCH CM pic.twitter.com/56eEjH8wvP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018

From the moment Zuma stepped out of his motorcade, he seemed confident and was received by a dozen clergymen and women who laid their hands over him in prayer.

Then as he walked into the courtroom his supporters quietly chanted “Zuma “ and “Msholozi”.

The former president had a sheepish smile before taking a seat in the dock.

He sat next to his co-accused, Christine Guerrier, who is a legal representative sent to South Africa from France.

Among those who sat in court to support Zuma included former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and the top six of the now disbanded KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress leadership including chair Sihle Zikalala and deputy Willies Mchunu.

Zuma told his supporters something strange is afoot.

He says he’s never heard of someone having to again face charges that were dropped more than 10 years ago.

He says to this day, after everything that’s happened to him, no one can tell him what he’s done wrong.

His supporters have vowed to be back on 8 June when he appears in court again.

Meanwhile, Zuma’s lawyers will now prepare for his review application after NPA boss Shaun Abrahams rejected the former president’s latest representation on why he should not be prosecuted.

Zuma ends his speech with one of his favourite songs. #zumacharges 🎥 @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/h0lkytGSKv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018