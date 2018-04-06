Popular Topics
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’

Former president Jacob Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on Friday on charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering.

The crowd that gathered to support former President Jacob Zuma is seen reflected in his glasses as he waits to speak after appearing on corruption charges at the Durban High Court, South Africa. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
The crowd that gathered to support former President Jacob Zuma is seen reflected in his glasses as he waits to speak after appearing on corruption charges at the Durban High Court, South Africa. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
10 hours ago

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma has used Friday’s address to his supporters, to proclaim innocence, to indirectly attack the African National Congress (ANC) and to express his gratitude towards the party’s members and religious organisations for supporting him as he faces what he describes as political charges.

Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on Friday on charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering.

The matter has been postponed to 8 June to allow time for his legal team to file an application to review the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to reinstate the charges.

Zuma was greeted with cheers and ululations by more than a thousand supporters outside court.

The former president thanked his supporters for prayers before taking an indirect swipe at the ANC for deciding against rallying behind him.

Speaking in IsiZulu he told supporters he doesn’t understand why he is being treated like a criminal by people he trusts.

“It surprising that the people who want to treat me like I'm guilty are the people I trust. In English, they say one is innocent until proven otherwise.”

Zuma also says he doesn’t understand why he is facing the same charges that were dropped over 10 years ago.

He also claimed that he’s being targeted for political reasons because he has spoken about economic freedom for the black majority.

He ended his address with an IsiZulu song that says “I am wounded by people close to me”.

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA