'He's Funny That Way': Dylan, Kesha lend voices to LGBT songs
The six-song 'Universal Love' album is meant to give the community songs that reflect their own gender identity by flipping pronouns or having male and female singers reverse traditional roles.
LOS ANGELES - Bob Dylan, Kesha and Valerie June are among the musicians and singers reimagining classic love songs as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender anthems in a new album released on Thursday.
The six-song Universal Love album is meant to give the community songs that reflect their own gender identity by flipping pronouns or having male and female singers reverse traditional roles.
Dylan, the Nobel Prize-winning composer and performer, covers He’s Funny That Way, a standard sung by Ella Fitzgerald and Diana Ross that has also been part of Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby’s song books as She’s Funny That Way.
Guitarist and singer St. Vincent, who has said publicly she identifies as neither gay nor straight, performs And Then She Kissed Me, a version of girl group The Crystals’ 1963 hit Then He Kissed Me.
“The great thing about music is that it transcends all the barriers and boundaries, and goes right to peoples’ hearts,” St. Vincent said. “And everyone has a heart.”
Other songs on the album include pop star Kesha’s I Need a Woman to Love Me, a version of Janis Joplin’s I Need a Man to Love and blues-folk singer Valerie June’s Mad About the Girl, a cover of Dinah Washington’s Mad About the Boy.
Singers Ben Gibbard of indie rock groups Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service, and Keke Okereke of British rock group Bloc Party also contributed to the album.
The album is backed by MGM Resorts International, Interpublic Group of Companies’ ad agency McCann and Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music.
The hospitality company was a backer of same-sex commitment ceremonies at its properties prior to the legalization of gay marriage across the United States in 2015.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 4 April 2018
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 3 April 2018
-
Antonio Banderas says he won’t comment on Hollywood sex scandal
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
-
Sylvester Stallone wishes Arnold Schwarzenegger speedy recovery
-
Bollywood star Salman Khan sentenced to five years for poaching
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.