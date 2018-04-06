Gun violence continues to claim lives in Manenberg

In the latest incident, earlier on Friday a man was shot and killed in Renoster Road. The community has seen a spike in gang violence since Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Deadly gun violence in the Manenberg community is continuing unabated.

A Somali shop owner has become the latest victim of ongoing gun battles in the Manenberg community.

Community leader Roegshanda Pascoe says the man was gunned down in Renoster Road shortly after 8 o' clock on Friday morning.

“Everybody that has spoken to me says that he is a nice guy so there is sadness for him to be shot like that.”

She says gang members and drug addicts target shop owners who have large amounts of money on their premises most of the time.

On Wednesday night, a 47-year-old father of two, Abdul Kader Stanford, was shot and killed allegedly by gangsters who opened fire outside his Scheldt Walk home.

Stanford screamed at gun-wielding gangsters out of his bedroom window, asking them why they were shooting in the street.

The gunmen then stopped and fired shots at him, killing him.