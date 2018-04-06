Popular Topics
Golden Arrow says no plans to implement fare increases yet

The service says this decision was taken despite the negative effect the fuel price increase implemented earlier this week will have on its operational costs.

Golden Arrow bus. Picture: Facebook: Golden Arrow Bus Services.
Golden Arrow bus. Picture: Facebook: Golden Arrow Bus Services.
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Golden Arrow Bus Services says at this point it has no plans to implement an increase in fare prices.

The service says this decision was taken despite the negative effect the fuel price increase implemented earlier this week will have on its operational costs.

The cost of diesel increased by at least 65 cents per litre this past Wednesday and it is projected that this trend will continue for the foreseeable future.

Golden Arrow says that while it may become necessary to review current fare prices in the coming months, an adjustment will not be implemented unless completely unavoidable.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says: “Fuel constitutes one of the main costs of our business and rising fuel costs unfortunately have negative impact on our ability to keep the prices down.

“While Golden Arrow will do everything possible to absorb these increases, it may become necessary in the coming months to review current fare prices.”

