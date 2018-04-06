Godi: Company's threat to halt services for SAPS a national security threat

Scopa's Themba Godi says this is all related to an investigation by Sita into issues of corruption but it raises serious issues about the functioning of the police.

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) says it wants to know how one company can have control over the entire criminal justice system in the country.

A company called Forensic Data Analysis has threatened to halt its services to the South African Police Service (Saps) and the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) due to non-payment.

This means the police could be unable to count ammunition, lawfully use guns or have access to evidence in forensic labs.

Scopa's Themba Godi says this is all related to an investigation by Sita into issues of corruption but it raises serious issues about the functioning of the police.

“How is it in such a way that the police and the NPA can be dependent purely and brutally on an external company to an extent that they can actually at a press of a button switch off the entire system. This is serious national security risk.”