Family of 4 burnt to death in Alexandra shack fire

Emergency Management Service's Robert Mulaudzi says the cause of the fire is unknown.

JOHANNESBURG – A family of four, including three children has burnt to death in Alexandra after their shack caught fire in the early hours of Friday morning.

Six other shacks were also destroyed in the tragedy.

“It has been handed over to Alexandra SAPS for further investigation, but from our side at the EMS we just want to encourage our residents, especially in the informal settlement, to continue to look after their heating devices.”

He says the other victims are currently receiving assistance.

“The affected families, our Disaster Management officials are on site assisting them with much-needed relief.”