Edward Zuma: My father feels betrayed by the ANC
JOHANNESBURG –Jacob Zuma’s son Edward has told Eyewitness News that the former president feels betrayed by the African National Congress (ANC).
When the ANC’s highest decision-making body took a decision not to rally behind Zuma, some of the party’s leaders felt that the organisation was being unfair. The former president’s son agrees.
Despite this supposed betrayal, Zuma says his father is more than ready for Friday’s proceedings.
“He has always been ready.”
WATCH Zuma’s supporters have started gathering. They are now singing songs in support of the former president. #ZumaMarches. CM pic.twitter.com/xnKkDqCkaj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018
One of the former president’s supporters Bishop Nqoba Zindela says they will be praying for a miracle.
“We believe if God stood with Jesus Christ when he was betrayed, he will stand with Jacob Zuma in court.”
Several ANC leaders are expected to attend proceedings in their individual capacity.
Zuma is expected to answer to charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
