De Lille, DA row continues

CAPE TOWN - The slanging match between Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille and the Democratic Alliance (DA) continues.

While De Lille has accused the party of being tardy in its disciplinary processes against her, DA Federal Chairperson James Selfe says her legal team is to blame for delaying tactics.

The DA initiated a second disciplinary process against De Lille this week to deal with issues related to the appointment of top directors in the city.

The De Lille debacle is playing out as a sideshow to the DA's elective conference this weekend, where it is due to discuss amending its Federal Constitution to remove office bearers who bring the party into disrepute.

In a scathing statement on Thursday, De Lille alleged the party wasted a month before getting its disciplinary process against her off the ground.

But Selfe is hitting back, saying it’s her lawyers who are frustrating the process by raising legal points to avoid dealing with the substance of the allegations.

Selfe says De Lille is misrepresenting and spreading alternative facts related to her disciplinary hearings in an attempt to garner public sympathy.

He says if De Lille does not agree with the findings of the disciplinary panels, she can approach the court but that it will take time for them to fully acquaint themselves with the information before them.