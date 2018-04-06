De Beers, Botswana plan to expand Jwaneng diamond mine
If approved by Botswana environmental authorities, the project will deepen the mine to 855 metres from 650 metres, the company said in a regulatory environmental impact assessment notice.
GABORONE - Debswana, a joint venture between the Botswana government and De Beers, plans to expand its Jwaneng Mine extending its lifespan by eleven years to extract a further 50 million carats.
The project, known as Cut 9, follows a $3 billion expansion of the mine in 2010 to uncover 100 million carats of diamond and extend the life of the mine to 2024.
If approved by Botswana environmental authorities, the project will deepen the mine to 855 metres from 650 metres, the company said in a regulatory environmental impact assessment notice.
Debswana managing director Balisi Bonyongo told Reuters on 27 March 2018 that feasibility studies for Cut 9 will be completed before the end of the year which will inform the amount of funds required for the project.
De Beers is a unit of Anglo American. Botswana is the world’s biggest diamond producer and Debswana says the Jwaneng Mine is the world’s richest diamond mine by value.
Popular in Business
-
Ramaphosa orders SIU to probe Eskom, Transnet
-
Sars says all cryptocurrencies taxable
-
[LISTEN] How to pay off your debt as quickly as possible
-
#RandReport: Rand falls on trade war fears, stocks up
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
-
Microsoft just signed the largest corporate solar deal in US history
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.