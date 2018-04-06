Popular Topics
Dali Tambo: Forget the negatives, let’s celebrate Mama Winnie

Tambo adds on to a list of public figures who have come out in defence of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, saying no one is perfect.

FILE: Winnie Madikizela Mandela at Nelson Mandela's memorial service at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 10 December 2013. Picture: Herman Verwey/Mandela Pool
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Dali Tambo says instead of focusing on the negatives, the country must celebrate the life of the late freedom fighter, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The son of anti-apartheid activist Oliver Tambo and his family are at the house of the late struggle stalwart in Soweto on Friday to pay their respects.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday and is being honoured with events across the country.

Tambo adds on to a list of public figures who have come out in defence of Madikizela-Mandela.

He says her story must be used to inspire others instead.

“We will never see the likes of Winnie Mandela again, we must appreciate what we had; mourn her but also use her to inspire others.”

Tambo says no one is perfect.

“When your good side far outweighs any issues, then that’s what we must focus on.”

Crowds of people have continued gathering to sing and dance there, celebrating the stalwart’s life.

