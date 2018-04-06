DA Federal Council meets ahead of party congress

Thousands of party delegates are expected to descend on the Pretoria showgrounds to deliberate on a number of policy proposals.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council is meeting on Friday in preparation for the party's congress which kicks off on Saturday.

Thousands of party delegates are expected to descend on the Pretoria showgrounds to deliberate on a number of policy proposals.

This will be the DA’s biggest ever congress and will draw over 2,000 delegates.

As the nation’s capital, the choice of Tshwane as the venue is a symbolic message of the DA’s intent of becoming a party of national government.

Party chief whip and federal council member John Steenhuisen says the organisation is ready to engage robustly not just on diversity, which has dominated the headlines, but on various policy proposals.

Some other key policy proposals on the agenda include slimming down the size of Cabinet.

On the economic and social fronts, the party wants the removal of VAT on sanitary products for women and a progressive double increase of the social grant.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane will kick off proceedings when he opens the conference on Saturday.