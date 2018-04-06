CT officials held at gunpoint while repairing vandalised infrastructure
Scores of residents have been left without electricity this week after vandals targeted electricity infrastructure.
CAPE TOWN - Officials have been threatened at gunpoint while trying to repair vandalised electrical infrastructure in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie says: “Once our officials started work to repair the substation they were approached by gangsters, who had firearms and were held up. They had to leave the area. Many residents were then left without electricity for more than 12 hours.”
Meanwhile, hundreds of people in Gugulethu and some in surrounding areas remain without electricity.
Technicians have been denied entry to some areas and have been threatened.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
