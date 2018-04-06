CT Mayor De Lille accuses DA of harassment

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says her name is being smeared in public, but the party’s refusing to allow her to clear her name in the same manner.

CAPE TOWN – As the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s federal congress votes for new leaders and new policies this weekend, its Cape Town mayor will be noticeably absent.

Patricia de Lille has again launched a scathing attack on the party, accusing the DA of harassing her.

She says her name is being smeared in public, but the party’s refusing to allow her to clear her name in the same manner.

One of two panels considering disciplinary charges against her has denied her request for a public hearing.

De Lille says the DA is trying to ruin her financially by launching a second disciplinary process against her this week, chaired by former DA MP, Len Joubert.

This panel is considering her involvement in the appointment of area-based directors in the city.

De Lille says that she had nothing to do with the recruitment process.

The first disciplinary panel says it can’t allow the public to be present at a hearing where she is facing multiple charges.

Chairperson Hans-Jurie Moolman says that the party has a right to regulate its internal affairs in private.

The DA's Constitution also does not make provision for an open hearing.

But De Lille insists that the public elected her and has a right to determine the fairness of proceedings.