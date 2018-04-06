Popular Topics
Court grants convicted rapist Brickz bail

The kwaito star appeared in court for the first time since he was sentenced to 15 years in prison last year for the rape of his 16-year-old niece in 2013.

FILE: Convicted rapist Sipho' Brickz' Ndlovu seen in the the Roodepoort magistrates court ahead of sentencing proceedings, on 17 October 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Convicted rapist Sipho' Brickz' Ndlovu seen in the the Roodepoort magistrates court ahead of sentencing proceedings, on 17 October 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted rapist Sipho "Brickz" Ndlovu has been granted bail of R80,000 in the Roodepoort magistrates court on Friday.

The kwaito star appeared in court for the first time since he was sentenced to 15 years in prison last year for the rape of his 16-year-old niece in 2013.

Magistrate John Baloyi granted Ndlovu bail on condition that he doesn't leave the country.

Ndlovu's lawyer Piet du Plessis: "Bail was granted to Sipho 'Brickz' Ndlovu that's now pending appeal. The normal conditions will apply. He will have to report to the police twice a week."

