Court grants convicted rapist Brickz bail
The kwaito star appeared in court for the first time since he was sentenced to 15 years in prison last year for the rape of his 16-year-old niece in 2013.
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted rapist Sipho "Brickz" Ndlovu has been granted bail of R80,000 in the Roodepoort magistrates court on Friday.
The kwaito star appeared in court for the first time since he was sentenced to 15 years in prison last year for the rape of his 16-year-old niece in 2013.
Magistrate John Baloyi granted Ndlovu bail on condition that he doesn't leave the country.
Ndlovu's lawyer Piet du Plessis: "Bail was granted to Sipho 'Brickz' Ndlovu that's now pending appeal. The normal conditions will apply. He will have to report to the police twice a week."
Popular in Local
-
'I've been wounded by the people I grew up with'
-
Jacob Zuma court case adjourned to 8 June
-
Malema land invasion incitement matter postponed to 27 July
-
Dlamini defends Mama Winnie following Mbeki’s comments
-
Chad le Clos bags gold at Commonwealth Games
-
Mam’ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela honoured with #AllBlackWithADoek
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.