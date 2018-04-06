Popular Topics
Cops investigate after Gauteng man allegedly burnt with boiling water by boss

Fortune Moyo has accused the owner of Rodizio Brazilian Restaurant in Fourways of throwing a boiling kettle at him last month.

Rodizio Brazilian Restaurant logo. Picture: Facebook
Rodizio Brazilian Restaurant logo. Picture: Facebook
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating a case of assault after a man was burnt with boiling water, allegedly by his boss.

Fortune Moyo has accused the owner of Rodizio Brazilian Restaurant in Fourways of throwing a boiling kettle at him last month, after accusing him of eating oxtail meant for the customers.

But the 19-year-old says that it was only leftover sauce from a pot that was about to be washed.

The police’s Mpho More says the man was arrested and is currently out on bail.

“A man, aged 55, was arrested and appeared in court on 25 March. He will appear again on 29 May.”

Moyo, who incurred severe burn wounds, is due back at work this morning after being booked off by a doctor for about two weeks.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

