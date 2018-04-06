Chad le Clos bags gold at Commonwealth Games

'SA would be boring without white people'
Chad Le Clos has won South Africa’s first gold medal in the swimming at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 50m Butterfly event.
Le Clos won in a time of 23.37 seconds, beating Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter and compatriot Ryan Coetzee to the gold.
Team SA now has three medals at the games, two golds and a bronze.
Henri Schoeman won the country's first gold medal of the Games when he won the triathlon event.
