Cele: Arrests imminent for Browns Farm murders
Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the community on Thursday, where the four were killed and another person wounded in a shooting earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says that arrests are imminent following the murders of four people, including two children, in Browns Farm.
Cele visited the community on Thursday, where the four were killed and another person wounded in a shooting earlier this week.
WATCH: Police Minister visits Browns Farm following fatal shooting
Browns Farm community members have demanded decisive action from police following Tuesday night’s killings.
Ward councillor Fikiswa Nkunzana says that the community has been calling for a permanent police station in the area for years now.
“They are very angry now.”
Cele has assured the community that police are focused on catching the killers. He says that the gunmen's getaway vehicle has been recovered.
“The investigation is better than yesterday. The information we have now, which we didn’t last night, tells us we might find the perpetrators soon.”
He adds arrests can be expected soon.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Dlamini defends Mama Winnie following Mbeki’s comments
-
Jacob Zuma set to finally have day in court
-
Mbalula defends Madikizela-Mandela over Stompie Seipei saga
-
[UPDATE] Night vigil in support of Zuma underway ahead of court appearance
-
[MUST READ] Graça Machel's letter to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
-
[CARTOON] Black Like Vicki?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.