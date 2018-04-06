Popular Topics
Go

Cele: Arrests imminent for Browns Farm murders

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the community on Thursday, where the four were killed and another person wounded in a shooting earlier this week.

Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses community members in Browns Farm Near near Nyanga. The minister visited the area after the death of four people. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses community members in Browns Farm Near near Nyanga. The minister visited the area after the death of four people. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says that arrests are imminent following the murders of four people, including two children, in Browns Farm.

Cele visited the community on Thursday, where the four were killed and another person wounded in a shooting earlier this week.

WATCH: Police Minister visits Browns Farm following fatal shooting

Browns Farm community members have demanded decisive action from police following Tuesday night’s killings.

Ward councillor Fikiswa Nkunzana says that the community has been calling for a permanent police station in the area for years now.

“They are very angry now.”

Cele has assured the community that police are focused on catching the killers. He says that the gunmen's getaway vehicle has been recovered.

“The investigation is better than yesterday. The information we have now, which we didn’t last night, tells us we might find the perpetrators soon.”

He adds arrests can be expected soon.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

