Casey Affleck 'treated abominably' by Hollywood, says screenwriter
Affleck has been 'treated abominably' by Hollywood, according to screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan.
The 42-year-old actor faced two sexual harassment lawsuits in 2010 from women who worked with him on his film I'm Still Here, and although the star settled both suits outside of court for an undisclosed amount that same year, the allegations resurfaced last year after the rise of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.
Now, Oscar-winning screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan has leapt to the defence of the Manchester By The Sea star, claiming that whist he supports both movements - which aim to eliminate gender inequality - he doesn't think Casey has been treated fairly.
When asked if he felt Casey was treated unfairly in the wake of #MeToo, Kenneth said: "I couldn't be more all for the #MeToo movement and I couldn't feel more strongly that he's been treated abominably. It's not good for anybody."
In the wake of the rise of the movements, Casey stepped away from his role in presenting the Best Actress award at the 2018 Oscars, a role which has become traditional for the Best Actor winner of the previous year.
Some critics stated Casey should never have won his 2017 gong for Manchester By The Sea in the first place, and Kenneth has also hit out at them for not knowing "what they're talking about".
Speaking to Variety, he added: "People really don't know what they are talking about, I'm afraid. And I'm afraid they are doing it in the name of a very good cause."
Casey made his decision almost two months before the ceremony, which took place at Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on 4 March and the Academy confirmed the news in a brief statement.
They said: "We appreciate the decision to keep the focus on the show and on the great work of this year."
