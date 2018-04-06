Case against 4 arrested for Limpopo bus attack postponed

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
Go

Case against 4 arrested for Limpopo bus attack postponed

The four appeared in court on Friday and face 6 counts of murder, attempted murder & malicious damage to property after they allegedly threw a petrol bomb at the bus on Monday night.

Police at the scene of a deadly attack that claimed the lives of six mineworkers in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS.
Police at the scene of a deadly attack that claimed the lives of six mineworkers in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The case against four of five suspects arrested in connection with this week's deadly petrol bomb attack on a bus carrying mineworkers in Limpopo has been postponed to next week Thursday.

The four appeared in court on Friday afternoon.

They are facing six counts of murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property after they allegedly threw a petrol bomb at the bus on Monday night.

Six mine workers were killed and 28 others injured

The police’s Motlafela Mojapelo said: “Four suspects arrested for the murder of six mine workers at Driekop on Monday night after torching the bus they were travelling in have today appeared in the Magistrates Court. They were all remanded in custody until 12 April.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA