Case against 4 arrested for Limpopo bus attack postponed

JOHANNESBURG - The case against four of five suspects arrested in connection with this week's deadly petrol bomb attack on a bus carrying mineworkers in Limpopo has been postponed to next week Thursday.

They are facing six counts of murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property after they allegedly threw a petrol bomb at the bus on Monday night.

Six mine workers were killed and 28 others injured

The police’s Motlafela Mojapelo said: “Four suspects arrested for the murder of six mine workers at Driekop on Monday night after torching the bus they were travelling in have today appeared in the Magistrates Court. They were all remanded in custody until 12 April.”