Alexander continues as president of Saru

JOHANNESBURG - Mark Alexander has been re-elected as president of the South African Rugby Union (Saru) for a four-year term.



Alexander’s only opponent was Advocate Andre May, the president of the Leopards Rugby Union.



Alexander was originally elected unopposed in October 2016 following the resignation of Oregan Hoskins as president.

Alexander said the continuity would benefit the union.

“We embarked on a turnaround strategy to get our organisation back on track and we now have some continuity to deliver that strategy. We knew from the onset that this would not be a quick-fix, but a committed two-and-a-half-year strategic process.”

He added that he hopes the on-field performances from the Springboks will reflect the consistency at board level.

“People judge us only on the performance of the Springbok team – we know that, and we accept that. I believe that we are going in the right direction under the auspices of Rassie Erasmus and that we will see the results on the field in due course.”

Francois Davids was also re-elected as deputy president for a two-year term.