Zuma supporters arrive for night vigil ahead of court appearance

Supporters of Jacob Zuma are trickling in at Albert Park, as organisers set up the stage for the night vigil.

Jacob Zuma’s supporters hold a night vigil for him at the Albert Park in Durban. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
20 minutes ago

DURBAN - Jacob Zuma’s supporters are arriving at Albert Park in Durban on Thursday evening for a night vigil.

Zuma will appear in court on Friday facing charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering.

Supporters of Zuma are trickling in at Albert Park, as organisers set up the stage for the night vigil.

Churches, traditional leaders, business forums and Black First Land First are expected to spend most of the night praying for the former president.

Many of them are singing in groups; one song essentially says Zuma will not be prosecuted and that a cow would give birth to a human being if that were to happen.

They believe the former president has been left in the cold by his own party.

Carl Niehaus, who is one of the organisers, says the gathering is important.

“It’s part of what various non-governmental and non-profit organisations and churches thought it’s necessary and, of course, it’s part of the mobilisation process for tomorrow.”

There are stalls selling ANC regalia. Ironically, the ANC has called on its members not to wear its colours as they show support to the former president.

It seems that appeal has been ignored as some supporters there are clad in T-shirts bearing the ANC colours and Zuma’s face.

Around 200 buses are expected to ferry the supporters to court on Friday.

A march and a short prayer are also expected before court begins.

