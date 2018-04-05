Popular Topics
Zuma supporters question judiciary’s integrity ahead of court appearance

Some religious organisations, the provincial business forum and the Black First Land First movement are behind Thursday's night vigil and Friday’s march in support of the former president.

The leader of the Black First Land First Movement, Andile Mngxitama, alongside Bishop Timothy Ngcobo during a press conference detailing the activities to support former president Jacob Zuma ahead of his court appearance. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma are questioning the integrity of the judiciary, saying that they doubt that the courts can handle Zuma’s case without bias.

Some religious organisations, the provincial business forum and the Black First Land First movement are behind Thursday’s night vigil and Friday’s march in support of the former president.

Zuma will appear in the Durban High Court on 16 charges of corruption, racketeering and fraud.

The former president will once again be inside a court of law of the first time in over eight years.

And his supporters will be right behind him.

Except, many of them don’t trust the judiciary, as Nkosentsha Shezi from the National Funeral Parlour Association explains.

“The judiciary in KZN there are allegations around its integrity.”

He went further.

“And that makes us doubt if there’s any court in South Africa that can handle the case against Jacob Zuma in a manner that’s free of any bias.”

Around 200 buses are expected to ferry Zuma’s supporters to court and a short prayer outside court is expected before proceedings begin.

