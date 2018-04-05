Zuma gears up for court appearance

Jacob Zuma will appear before a full bench of judges for the first time since fraud, corruption, money-laundering and racketeering charges were reinstated against him.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma is preparing to appear before the Durban High Court on Friday where he's only likely to spend a few minutes in the dock.

Zuma will appear before a full bench of judges for the first time since fraud, corruption, money-laundering and racketeering charges were reinstated against him.

Meanwhile outside the court, thousands of people are expected to gather in support of the former president who they say is being attacked because he champions radical economic transformation.

Attorney Mbongeleni Mchunu says proceedings are likely to be postponed to allow for the pre-trial process, which includes obtaining outstanding statements, determining the length of the trial and making sure the witness list is agreed on.

“If it’s just an ordinary postponement for the purpose of furnishing statements and for purposes of carrying out a quick trial process, then it’s likely to take approximately about five minutes.

One of the key figures in the matter, Schabir Shaik is not included in the current indictment.

But the State or the defence could still call Shaik to become a witness.

If neither of the teams decide to do so, the Durban businessman could still be called on by the court to come testify at any point during the trial if the judges feel his evidence is crucial.

