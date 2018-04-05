WPCA to review security following robbery at Newlands cricket ground

With this being the third robbery at Newlands Cricket Ground since 2015, the association says it’s concerned.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Province Cricket Association is to review security at Newlands cricket ground following a recent robbery.

A group of 18 armed men targeted the sports venue last weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday, three men managed to jump over a perimeter fence after a security guard was distracted by a woman who'd asked for directions.

The trio were then joined by 15 others who forced guards to hand over keys to the president's suite.

The gun-wielding robbers then broke into 25 suites making off with televisions, alcohol and various other items.