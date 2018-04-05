WPCA to review security following robbery at Newlands cricket ground

-
WPCA to review security following robbery at Newlands cricket groundLocal
SAWEA welcomes renewable energy dealsBusiness
WC facing waste crisis as landfill space running outLocal
Brazil's top court rules that ex-president Lula can be jailedWorld
Limpopo police thank community for help in arresting petrol bomb suspectsLocal
ANC NEC members to visit home of Madikizela-MandelaLocal
EFF calls on Mark Lamberti to quit Eskom board over discrimination rulingLocal
Liverpool stun Man City with 3-0 win at AnfieldSport
Liverpool apologise to Man City after bottles thrown at team busSport
Printing gaffe in Commonwealth Games programme lists England as African nationSport
Liverpool host Manchester City in crunch Champions League quarter-finalSport
Battle for fourth intensifies as Chiefs travel to Goble ParkSport
All eyes will be on SA men’s triathlon at Commonwealth GamesSport
Lotto Results: Wednesday 4 April 2018Local
Cindy Crawford regrets being ‘talked into’ nude photosLifestyle
Phoebe Waller-Bridge lacks 'Star Wars' knowledgeLifestyle
Weight-loss surgery tied to increases in divorces, marriagesLifestyle
Pamela Anderson: 'Playboy' saved my lifeLifestyle
[LISTEN] EI, not IQ, will keep your job safe from AI... for nowLifestyle
Colin Farrell reportedly checks himself into rehabLifestyle
Google honours Maya Angelou with doodleLifestyle
ANC to hold special memorial service in Madikizela-Mandela's home townLocal
[GALLERY] 12 days of national mourning for Mama Winnie: Day 3Local
Maphatsoe: MKMVA has lost a selfless comrade in #WinnieMandelaPolitics
[WATCH] Jacob Zuma & David Mabuza pay respect to Winnie Madikizela-MandelaLocal
[WATCH] Jacob Zuma backers mobilise ahead of court appearancePolitics
[OPINION] To go or not to go, that is the questionOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Kids aren’t biased at age 6. And then this happensOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Jail time for woman using racist slur sets new precedentOpinion
[OPINION] The beginning of the end for the toxic impact of money on politicsOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Better health services rest on building trust among workersOpinion
[ANALYSIS] EFF’s move in NMB – let the political chaos reign supremeOpinion
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
The GatheringLocal
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
[FEATURE] A place to call home
Facebook says data leak hits 87 million users, widening privacy scandalWorld
#RandReport: Rand falls as trade war fears escalateBusiness
Court backs once empowered, always empowered principleBusiness
SA signs renewable energy contracts with IPPBusiness
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before US House Commerce panelBusiness
WPCA to review security following robbery at Newlands cricket ground
With this being the third robbery at Newlands Cricket Ground since 2015, the association says it’s concerned.
CAPE TOWN – The Western Province Cricket Association is to review security at Newlands cricket ground following a recent robbery.
A group of 18 armed men targeted the sports venue last weekend.
With this being the third robbery at Newlands Cricket Ground since 2015, the association says it’s concerned. Management will now assess security measures.
In the early hours of Saturday, three men managed to jump over a perimeter fence after a security guard was distracted by a woman who'd asked for directions.
The trio were then joined by 15 others who forced guards to hand over keys to the president's suite.
The gun-wielding robbers then broke into 25 suites making off with televisions, alcohol and various other items.
