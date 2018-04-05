WPCA suspects Newlands robbery an inside job
A gang of 18 armed robbers hit the sports venue last weekend making off with televisions and liquor, among other items.
CAPE TOWN - A robbery at the Newlands Cricket Ground could have been an inside job.
The Western Province Cricket Association isn't ruling this out.
They forced security guards to handover keys to the president’s suite and proceeded to ransack the premises.
The association's general manager Nabeal Dien says: “There’s obviously collusion because people had to know what was inside those rooms. We have many service providers coming in, especially around the Test match. It doesn’t take much logic to work out the links.”
