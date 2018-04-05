#WinnieMandela: 'When kings pass on it also rains'

Some who have come to join the celebrations outside late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Soweto are drenched as it continues to rain, but these mourners say the rain is symbolic.

JOHANNESBURG - Mourners outside late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Soweto have welcomed the rain, calling it a symbolic gesture from the heavens.

The anti-apartheid activist died on Monday at the age of 81.

African National Congress (ANC) NEC members have been visiting the family home to pay their respects.

WATCH: ANC NEC visits #WinnieMandela’s home

Thursday marks the fourth day since Mam’ Madikizela-Mandela’s passing and true to their promise, groups of people have consistently gathered to celebrate her life in Soweto.

“It a blessing... she’s at peace. Even when Nelson Mandela passed away it was also raining. When kings pass on it also rains.”

People have continued to arrive with flowers to pay homage to the freedom fighter.

“When it happens every day of your life when that pain becomes a way of life, I no longer have the emotion of fear - there is no longer anything I can fear. There is nothing the government has not done to me. There isn't any pain I haven't known." ~ #WinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/X52Cu8pA4P — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 3, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)