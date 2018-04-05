WC facing waste crisis as landfill space running out
The provincial Environmental Affairs Department has warned many landfills are reaching full capacity.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape could be headed for a waste crisis.
The department's James-Brent Styan says that landfill space is fast running out.
“We are running out of landfill space in some of our municipalities and it’s a challenge. There’s an increase in concern.”
Residents have been urged to recycle.
“Some of the options we’re looking at is working with corporates to ensure we’re recycling in all our towns and communities. We need to work with partners, especially people producing a lot of plastic, glass and paper.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
