US makes decision on troops in Syria: intelligence chief
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wanted to “get out” of Syria but offered no timetable.
WASHINGTON – The US intelligence chief said on Wednesday that a decision had been made on the future of American troops in war-torn Syria and the White House would make it public soon.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said the decision was reached at an “all hands on deck” National Security Council meeting on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wanted to “get out” of Syria but offered no timetable.
At the same time, Trump’s advisers warned of the hard work left to defeat Islamic State and stabilise areas recaptured from the hardline militant group.
Trump said at a news conference the United States would “not rest until ISIS is gone,” using an acronym for the militant group. But he also suggested that victory was imminent.
“It’s time,” Trump told reporters, when asked if he was inclined to withdraw American forces.
The Pentagon and State Department have said a longer term US effort would be needed to ensure that Islamic State’s defeat is a lasting one.
Popular in World
-
Trevor Noah launches foundation in Johannesburg
-
More than 9,000 dead: The Yemeni civil war in numbers
-
Facebook says data leak hits 87 million users, widening privacy scandal
-
Saudi Arabia's first new cinema in decades to open 18 April
-
Trump to order National Guard to protect border with Mexico: official
-
Pippa Middleton's father-in-law under investigation over suspected rape
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.