‘Unity the best gift South Africans can give #WinnieMandela’

Deputy president David Mabuza appealed to the public to continue supporting the family of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as they mourn her death.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza says that unity is the best gift South Africans can give the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

He’s also appealed to the public to continue supporting her family as they mourn her death.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81.

The ANC’s top six leaders have visited her Soweto home to pay their respects and sign a condolence book.

Colourful black, green and yellow dresses, struggle songs blasting through a speaker and elderly women dancing to jazz music are all adding to the mood in front of Madikizela-Mandela’s house.

The condolences book has been signed by the ANC leadership and is now available to the public to jot down a few words for the late struggle icon.

Mabuza has addressed supporters outside the house, thanking them.

“As the ANC, we hold this name in high esteem, we respect this leader and we’re saying to all of you celebrate this life and what you can learn from a life that was well lived.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to attend Thursday’s special NEC visit but he was not able to join.

#WinnieMandela Outside in the street more ordinary members are arriving dancing to the music. ML pic.twitter.com/X77fDxU2rC — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2018

#WinnieMandela ANC members writing a short message or memory of the late struggle icon. ML pic.twitter.com/cYq43rs5AC — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2018

#WinnieMandela PHOTOS: NEC arrives. Those spotted include Pravin Gordhan, David Mabuza, Angie Motshekga. ML pic.twitter.com/557aMUOkW0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)