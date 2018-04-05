Switzerland asks Spain to extradite whistleblower Falciani

Foreshore freeway project whistleblower reinstated at City of CT
Spanish police on Wednesday arrested Herve Falciani, who was convicted in Switzerland of industrial espionage after leaking clients’ tax information.
ZURICH - Switzerland’s justice ministry on Thursday submitted a formal request for the extradition of Swiss bank whistleblower Herve Falciani from Spain.
“The Federal Office of Justice on 5 April transmitted a formal request for extradition via diplomatic channels,” a spokesman said in an emailed statement.
Spanish police on Wednesday arrested Falciani, a former employee of HSBC’s Swiss private bank, who was convicted in Switzerland of industrial espionage after leaking clients’ tax information.
