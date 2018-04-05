CT nightlcub extortion case to resume in court

Businessman Nafiz Modack and his four co-accused were released on bail after spending more than two months behind bars.

CAPE TOWN - The extortion case against five suspected criminal underworld figures resumes on Thursday.

They’re accused of running a protection racket targeting a number of Cape Town nightclubs.

Following a lengthy bail application, Magistrate Joe Magele ruled there was insufficient evidence against them.

Their release from custody came with tight bail conditions. The men weren't allowed to visit nightclubs or restaurants in Sea Point and surrounding areas.

Numerous claims were made in court, including Modack's alleged ties to top police officials in the Western Cape.

The investigating officer also gave evidence of an apparent turf war between the security group headed by Modack and another faction led by controversial businessman Mark Lifman.

The court also heard allegations that Modack ordered hits on Lifman and alleged gang boss Jerome Booysen.

