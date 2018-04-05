Suspected arsonist expected in court over Table Mountain fires

The state will request a postponement to prepare for a bail application.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of starting four fires on Table Mountain is expected in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The State will request a postponement to prepare for a bail application.

The man was arrested on Tuesday shortly after fire crews were deployed to battle the blazes on the mountain slopes.

The suspect was found in possession of petrol near the fires.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says: “The suspect will remain detained at Pollsmoor Prison for further investigation. The City of Cape Town safety internal investigation’s unit will conduct a shadow investigation in support of SAPS and track carefully this case, which is of significant public interest.”

