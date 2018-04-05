Suspect in bus petrol bomb attack appears in court
Six people were killed and 28 others were injured when the bomb was hurled into the bus ferrying workers from the Modikwa Platinum Mine.
JOHANNESBURG - A 29-year-old suspect has appeared in a Limpopo court for the petrol bomb attack on a bus that was transporting mineworkers in Burgersfort earlier this week.
Six people were killed and 28 others were injured when the bomb was hurled into the bus ferrying workers from the Modikwa Platinum Mine.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says the other four suspects will be in court on Friday.
“He has been charged with six counts of murder, 11 counts of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.”
At the same time, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has visited the injured miners and offered his condolences to the families of those who were killed.
“We have been to the mine, we met the community and talked to workers, those who were not hospitalised but were in the incident.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.