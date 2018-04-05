Suspect in bus petrol bomb attack appears in court

Six people were killed and 28 others were injured when the bomb was hurled into the bus ferrying workers from the Modikwa Platinum Mine.

JOHANNESBURG - A 29-year-old suspect has appeared in a Limpopo court for the petrol bomb attack on a bus that was transporting mineworkers in Burgersfort earlier this week.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says the other four suspects will be in court on Friday.

“He has been charged with six counts of murder, 11 counts of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.”

At the same time, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has visited the injured miners and offered his condolences to the families of those who were killed.

“We have been to the mine, we met the community and talked to workers, those who were not hospitalised but were in the incident.”