Schoeman picks up Team SA's first Commonwealth Games gold
Henri Schoeman has won the men's triathlon to hand Team South Africa their first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.
JOHANNESBURG - Henri Schoeman has won the men's triathlon to hand Team South Africa their first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Schoeman won his event in a time of 52 minutes 31 seconds.
The South African came out of the swim leg third but lost a few places during the transition to the cycling leg.
Schoeman maintained a top five position throughout the second leg but dropped back into the chasing pack on the first lap of the running leg.
He, though, fought his way back into contention before surging away on the second and final lap of the run to claim the gold medal ahead of Australian Jacob Birtwhistle. Scotland’s Marc Austin claimed the bronze.
Team South Africa joins Bermuda and Malaysia in joint first on the medal standings with one gold each.
Popular in Sport
-
Liverpool stun Man City with 3-0 win at Anfield
-
Newlands Cricket Stadium robbed during Easter weekend
-
Liverpool apologise to Man City after bottles thrown at team bus
-
[WATCH] Opposition fans applaud Ronaldo's outrageous bicycle kick
-
Printing gaffe in Commonwealth Games programme lists England as African nation
-
All eyes will be on SA men’s triathlon at Commonwealth Games
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.