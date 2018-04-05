Popular Topics
Schoeman picks up Team SA's first Commonwealth Games gold

Henri Schoeman has won the men's triathlon to hand Team South Africa their first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

South African triathlete Henri Schoeman. Picture: @H_Schoeman/Twitter
South African triathlete Henri Schoeman. Picture: @H_Schoeman/Twitter
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Henri Schoeman has won the men's triathlon to hand Team South Africa their first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Schoeman won his event in a time of 52 minutes 31 seconds.

The South African came out of the swim leg third but lost a few places during the transition to the cycling leg.

Schoeman maintained a top five position throughout the second leg but dropped back into the chasing pack on the first lap of the running leg.

He, though, fought his way back into contention before surging away on the second and final lap of the run to claim the gold medal ahead of Australian Jacob Birtwhistle. Scotland’s Marc Austin claimed the bronze.

Team South Africa joins Bermuda and Malaysia in joint first on the medal standings with one gold each.

