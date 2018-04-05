Popular Topics
SAWEA welcomes renewable energy deals

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe on Wednesday signed the agreements totalling R56 billion in investments.

FILE: A wind farm. Picture: sxc.hu
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA) has welcomed government’s signing of 27 new renewable energy independent power producer projects, saying that it will lead to rural development and job creation in the country.

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe on Wednesday signed the agreements totalling R56 billion in investments, which is expected to see 2,300 megawatts of generation capacity added to the power grid over the next five years.

SAWEA’s Brenda Martin says: “In the case of round four projects, which has a majority of wind projects, the bulk of those projects are located in the Northern Cape. The benefits are directly linked into those communities, like economic development and employment creation.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

