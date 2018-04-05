SAJBD slams SA’s 'despicable' record on asylum seekers

South Africa’s relationship with Israel has come under the spotlight after DJ Black Coffee performed in Tel Aviv over the Easter weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – The Jewish Board of Deputies says South Africa’s treatment of African asylum seekers leaves much to be desired, however, this does not mean that Israel is exempt from doing more to address the issue of migration.

This sparked condemnation with many highlighting the plight of migrants in Israel.

The board's Zev Krengel says: “The South African track record of African asylum seekers is far more despicable than the Israeli’s policy towards asylum seekers. We’re terrible to our African brothers but not withstanding that because the one does then is right on the other.”

Earlier this week, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the decision to cancel a UN deal to relocate asylum seekers to Western countries.

