SAJBD hopes for amicable solution to African migrants issue in Israel
Asylum seekers in that country have been left in limbo following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reversal of a UN deal.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Jewish Board of Deputies says it hopes an amicable solution to the African migrant issue in Israel will be reached soon.
Asylum seekers in that country have been left in limbo following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reversal of a UN deal, to relocate and resettle African migrants in western countries.
The board's vice chairperson Zev Krengel says more should be done to address the situation.
“I think there is a solution. It seemed quite close, but it’s fallen apart by special interest groups in Israel.
"Unfortunately, they’ve concentrated them in one area. It’s their failure. They haven’t integrated them properly.”
South Africa’s relationship with Israel has come under the spotlight after DJ Black Coffee performed in Tel Aviv over the Easter weekend, sparking condemnation and a call by the African National Congress for a cultural boycott of the state.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
