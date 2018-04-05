Ratshitanga appointed Masutha's new spokesperson
JOHANNESBURG – The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services has announced Mukoni Tangulani Ratshitanga as its new spokesperson.
Ratshitanga has over 20 years experience in communications, having served as the spokesperson for former President Thabo Mbeki, head of communication for the Public Investment Corporation and spokesperson for the Congress of South African Trade Unions.
In a statement released on Thursday, the ministry says Ratshitanga will be joined by Max Tiyisela Mpuzana as media liaison officer.
Minister Michael Masutha has congratulated the pair on their appointments.
05 April 2018
