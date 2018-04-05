Popular Topics
Pirates sweep up monthly awards

Milutin Sredojevic guided his side to two wins in two games during March, with his team netting five goals.

From left to right: Justin Shonga, Coach Milutin Sredojevic and Musa Nyatama at the Premiership Monthly Awards. Picture: @OfficialPSL/Twitter.
From left to right: Justin Shonga, Coach Milutin Sredojevic and Musa Nyatama at the Premiership Monthly Awards. Picture: @OfficialPSL/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates walked away with all three individual honours for the second time this season as the Buccaneers claimed coach, player and goal of the month for March.

Milutin Sredojevic guided his side to two wins in two games during March, with his team netting five goals. One of those victories was the 3-1 win against Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the month.

Sredojevic saw off competition from Maritzburg United’s Fadlu Davis and Luc Eymael of Free State Stars.

Musa Nyatama, meanwhile, was named player of the month after winning back to back Man of the Match awards for his performance against Chiefs and Golden Arrows.

Nyatama beat teammates Thembinkosi Lorch and Luvuyo Memela, as well as Siphesihle Ndlovu of Maritzburg United to the award.

Justin Shonga walked away with the goal of the month award for February for his thunderbolt against Chippa United that secured a 4-2 win for his side.

