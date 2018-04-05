Popular Topics
Parliament to open doors for public to pay respects to Madikizela-Mandela

A memorial service will take place for the anti-apartheid icon at St George’s Cathedral on Thursday.

Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament may be in recess, but it will open its doors to members of the public who want to pay their respects to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

A memorial service will take place for the anti-apartheid icon at St George’s Cathedral on Thursday.

LISTEN: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the feminist

The memorial will be attended by former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel and the ANC’s Zizi Kodwa.

Madikizela-Mandela served as a member of Parliament from 1994 right until her last day.

While rarely seen in Parliament in recent years due to ill health, Madikizela-Mandela, a former deputy minister, was a member of the Basic Education portfolio committee.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the national legislature is still fine-tuning plans to honour the anti-apartheid stalwart.

“Plans will include allowing the public and Members of Parliament to pay tribute.”

Tributes will be welcome both before and after her funeral.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

