Parliament to open doors for public to pay respects to Madikizela-Mandela
A memorial service will take place for the anti-apartheid icon at St George’s Cathedral on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament may be in recess, but it will open its doors to members of the public who want to pay their respects to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
LISTEN: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the feminist
The memorial will be attended by former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel and the ANC’s Zizi Kodwa.
Madikizela-Mandela served as a member of Parliament from 1994 right until her last day.
While rarely seen in Parliament in recent years due to ill health, Madikizela-Mandela, a former deputy minister, was a member of the Basic Education portfolio committee.
Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the national legislature is still fine-tuning plans to honour the anti-apartheid stalwart.
“Plans will include allowing the public and Members of Parliament to pay tribute.”
Tributes will be welcome both before and after her funeral.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
