Pam Golding personified grace, integrity - Desmond and Leah Tutu

Golding’s family says that she died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Constantia in Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG - Archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu and Leah Tutu have paid tribute to the late property mogul Pam Golding expressing their gratitude for her service as a member of the Desmond Tutu Peace Trust.

Golding died on Tuesday, at the age of 90.

The Tutus says that she personified grace and integrity, adding that the world needs more women leaders like her.

Golding’s family says that she died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Constantia in Cape Town.