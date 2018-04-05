NUM threatens to pull ANC support over renewable energy deals
The union's Piet Mathosa says that the deal was not thoroughly thought out, accusing the Energy Department of being arrogant.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says it may have to pull its support for the African National Congress (ANC) just a year ahead of the general elections if government forges ahead with its renewable energy programme.
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe signed contracts worth R56 billion with 27 independent power producers.
The deal is expected to add 2,300 megawwatts of electricity to the national grid over the next five years.
The minister, however, insists the deal won’t lead to job losses and will, in fact create 58,000 jobs.
